Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju's to raise $200 mn through rights issue

Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju’s parent company, Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), is raising funds of $200 million by way of a ‘rights issue’ to all its equity shareholders. The aim is to support its ongoing efforts to drive growth and achieve operational sustainability.

The proposed rights issuance by TLPL aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes. The rights issue enables existing shareholders to participate in Byju’s growth journey.

As the largest shareholders, the founders of Byju’s have already demonstrated their commitment to the company by personally investing more than $1.1 billion in the last 18 months.

“This rights issue is about those who care the most about Byju’s stepping up as we continue to turn the company around. Along with being a founder, I am also the largest investor in the company. The funds raised will be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements, while maintaining the current rights of our valued shareholders,” said Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s. “I am also happy to share that Byju’s is now less than a quarter away from achieving operational profitability, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the resilience of our business model.”

If Byju’s raises the funding, the post-money valuation of the firm will be in the range of $230 million to $250 million, a 99 per cent drop from the $22 billion valuation that the firm had attained in 2022, according to sources.

“This would allow every investor to participate in the fundraising process and at a much lower valuation,” said a person.

In a note addressed to shareholders, the founders expressed the challenges the company has faced in recent months and their unflinching belief in the mission of Byju’s. Despite the changing macro environment, they emphasised the company's resolve and the tough decisions made in the best interest of the company.

“As we prepare to face any challenge in the future, we draw inspiration from these lines in the (poem) Invictus by William Ernest Henley, ‘In the fell clutch of circumstance. I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance. My head is bloody, but unbowed',” said the Byju’s founders in a letter to shareholders, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard.

Over the last many months, strategic measures have been taken to optimise costs and become a lean organisation focused on execution. They stressed the importance of raising capital to create a glide path for strong shareholder value and prevent further value impairment. The letter acknowledged the shareholders' integral role in the company's journey and proposed this rights issue to offer existing shareholders an equal opportunity to participate in the capital raise.

Byju’s said the rights issue demonstrates the company's proactive approach to securing the necessary capital for growth and ensuring a promising future for all stakeholders. It aims to offer all existing shareholders the chance to participate in this proposed capital raise to maintain shareholding without the need to ascribe valuations.

The development comes at a time when Ranjan Pai, the chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, may emerge as the major shareholder in Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the test-prep firm owned by Byju's, with a 39 per cent stake. The Aakash board has approved for the conversion of Ranjan Pai's $300 million investment made during 2023 into equity.

This strategy values Aakash Institute at approximately $700 million and would position it as a debt-free entity.

“Ranjan Pai is an ally and supporter of Byju’s and its first investor, that is why he may emerge as the major shareholder,” said a person. “There are now four seats for Think & Learn and two seats for Ranjan Pai in terms of shareholding.”

Pai’s seats were earlier held by US-based investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management. His investment has helped Byju’s repay the loan that the company raised from Davidson Kempner.

According to sources, parent company Think and Learn and Byju Raveendran together still hold about 43 per cent stake in Aakash. Investor Blackstone holds about 10 per cent, while the Chaudhry family, which founded the coaching firm, has about 7-8 per cent holding. “This means Byju’s and Pai hold about 82 per cent stake in Aakash, while the Chaudhry family along with Blackstone have about 18 per cent holding,” said a person.