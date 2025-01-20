Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI reviewing feedback on amendments to penalty recovery regulations

CCI reviewing feedback on amendments to penalty recovery regulations

"The proposed amendments aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the recovery of monetary penalties, enhancing procedural clarity and efficiency," said CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur

Ravneet Kaur

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing stakeholder feedback on its proposed amendments to the Manner of Recovery of Monetary Penalty Regulations, 2011, the antitrust watchdog said in its quarterly newsletter, Fair Play, released on Monday.
 
“The proposed amendments aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the recovery of monetary penalties, enhancing procedural clarity and efficiency,” said CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur in the newsletter.
 
She added that the changes are designed to provide greater legal certainty to enterprises and individuals while ensuring seamless execution of penalty recovery.
 
Highlighting its enforcement actions, the newsletter referenced the WhatsApp-Meta case, in which the Commission found certain data-sharing practices between the two entities constituted an abuse of dominance. The CCI imposed corrective measures and a monetary penalty to safeguard competition in the digital ecosystem.
 

More From This Section

sebi

Sebi approves 6 IPOs; Kalyan Jewellers shares jump; Laxmi Dental gains 30%

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, Airtel collab to launch digital financial services platform

Larsen and Toubro

L&T Finance Q3 result: PAT down 2% to Rs 626 cr on rise in impairment costs

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite collection

OMEGA unveils Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite watch, honouring Apollo 11

road

PNC gets NHAI nod to transfer two more road assets to KKR-backed HIT

Topics : CCI antitrust law whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon