Centre terminates services of SECI Chairman R P Gupta with immediate effect

The Union government has terminated the services of R P Gupta, chairman and managing director of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), with immediate effect. The order, issued on Saturday, did not specify any reason for his termination. Gupta, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer of Gujarat cadre, had served his last posting as secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, dated May 10, 2025.
Gupta was at the helm of SECI since June 2023, and his tenure was scheduled to end next month. This abrupt termination comes in the wake of several controversies involving SECI and various sector majors. At the same time, the core task of SECI — to buy and sell renewable energy (RE) — has come under heavy criticism, with the agency facing a severe backlog.
Close to 40 gigawatts (GW) of RE projects, tendered by the four Renewable Energy Implementation Agencies (REIAs) designated by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), have failed to find buyers for their green power, this paper reported earlier this year.
SECI was the first REIA appointed by the MNRE in 2011 to tender RE projects, including solar, wind, hybrid, FDRE and battery storage. Of the 40 GW, SECI accounts for close to 12 GW of projects where power sale agreements (PSAs) or power purchase agreements (PPAs) are pending.
The lack of PSAs and PPAs is also at the heart of the controversial corruption case filed by the United States Attorney, Eastern District of New York, against the Adani Group and New York Stock Exchange-listed Azure Power. The case dates to 2019–2020, when SECI issued record-high tenders worth 30 GW.
Most of these projects failed to find buyers for the power generated. The list included mega solar power projects of leading players such as Adani Green Energy, ReNew Power, SoftBank Energy, Azure Power, and ACME Solar. It also included the 7 GW manufacturing-linked solar tender floated by SECI in January 2020. According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation, Adani and Azure then “started a cycle of bribing state governments to get favourable PSAs.”
SECI’s internal operations have also come under scrutiny. Last October, Business Standard reported — citing official documents and email trails — how Reliance Power, owned by Anil Ambani, submitted invalid bank documents for a SECI tender, but was still allowed to participate in the bidding.
Reliance Power even claimed the State Bank of India (SBI) as guarantor for its bank guarantee, which SBI later denied. The bank flagged the SBI email ID used in the communication by Reliance Power as fake, following which SECI scrapped the process and barred the company.
In another setback, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the quasi-judicial apex sector regulator, in January rejected the tariff discovered in SECI’s first-ever grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS), awarded in 2022.
CERC cited “delay in signing power supply and purchase agreements (PSA and PPA)” and the fall in BESS prices over the past two years as the reasons for rejecting the tariff. This was the first BESS tender issued after the ministry of power published standard bidding guidelines for energy storage projects. The winning bidder, JSW Energy, said in a stock exchange filing in January that it had approached the court to challenge the decision.