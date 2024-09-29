Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Centre to probe fire at Tata plant making components for iPhones in TN

Centre to probe fire at Tata plant making components for iPhones in TN

The factory is unlikely to receive state permission to resume production by Monday

Tata

The incident is the latest in recent years to affect Apple suppliers in India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian authorities are set to begin a forensic investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday at a Tata Electronics factory that makes components for Apple iPhones, a Tamil Nadu state official said on Sunday.

The factory, for which Sunday was a weekly holiday, is unlikely to receive state permission to resume production by Monday, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Neither Tata Electronics nor Apple responded to requests for comment outside of regular business hours. Tata Electronics previously said it was investigating the cause and would take steps to safeguard employees and other stakeholders.

 

The incident is the latest in recent years to affect Apple suppliers in India, where the U.S. firm is diversifying its supply chain beyond China and which it sees as a growth market.

The fire at the plant in the city of Hosur began in an area used to store chemicals, a fire official told Reuters.

It has been "completely put out" and fumes have stopped, said district administrative official K.M. Sarayu.

More From This Section

semiconductor

L&T Semicon expects chip production to start in 2 yrs; to set up unit later

technology, tech

Insurance companies enhance tech spending to meet evolving customer needs

reliance infrastructures rinfra

HC upholds arbitral award in favour of R-Infra in judgement on DVC petition

Reliance

Candytoy partners with Reliance Retail to supply confectionery toys

TATA

Tata Sons planning to buy an additional 13% stake in Tata Autocomp Systems

Two workers who were hospitalised are likely to be discharged on Sunday, she said.

"We can now go in to investigate," Sarayu said, adding that a forensic team from state capital Chennai has been dispatched.

It was not clear if the fire affected surrounding buildings, one of which is set to start assembling iPhones by year-end.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air India

Air India passenger finds 'cockroach' in food; airline expresses concern

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Electronics to hire 20K more employees at Hosur unit: Chandrasekaran

Tata Electronics, PSMC complete tech transfer pact for Gujarat Fab unit

Tata Electronics, PSMC complete tech transfer pact for Gujarat Fab unit

OTT

Tata Play expands OTT reach to Philippines through tie-up with Cignal TV

Tata

Fire incident at Tata Power's Trombay plant; no injuries, damage reported

Topics : Tata group Tamil Nadu Apple iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon