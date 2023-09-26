Cipla introduces drone-powered critical medicine delivery in Himachal

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has introduced drone-powered deliveries of critical medicines for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Sky Air Mobility.

The Mumbai-based firm aims to deliver medicines for cardiac, respiratory and other essential chronic therapies as part of the initiative.

The use of drones will support on-time deliveries of the company's medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas while minimising risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold chain products, and roadside accidents, Cipla said in a statement.

"As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementing drone-powered distribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trusted high-quality drugs to stockists and patients in the region," Cipla Global Supply Chain Head Swapn Malpani said.

The drug firm said it also aims to scale the service in the future through distribution to hospitals and expand market coverage to inaccessible and hilly terrains such as Uttarakhand and the Northeast region in India.

Also Read Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders? HC asks Centre to inform result of consultations to regulate e-pharmacies Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag HC asks Centre to take action on online drug sale without valid licence Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say Road secy Anurag, ex-DPIIT official Anil join ONDC's advisory council Broking industry's race to the top: Groww poised to pip Zerodha, but... Redefining ad strategies: Why brands must shift focus to mature consumers EV motorcycle startup Raptee raises $3 mn pre-Series A funding round India is one of world's most competitive aviation markets: IndiGo CEO