Cipla promoters sell 2.53% stake worth Rs 2,600 cr to fund philanthropy

Cipla stock reacted positively to the development, going up 4.5 per cent in early morning trades. The market is abuzz that more such block deals may be in the offing.

Cipla promoters selling 2.53 per cent shares of the company is for 'creating liquidity' for specific needs including 'philanthropy', the Mumbai headquartered drug major said on Wednesday.

In a notification to the stock exchanges on May 15, Cipla stated that Shirin Hamied, Rumana Hamied, Samina Hamied, and Okasa Pharma Private Limited (all categorised as promoter group) have sold 2.53 per cent shares of Cipla for the purpose of creating liquidity for specific needs including philanthropy. "Post transaction, the entire promoter group (including Person Acting in Concert) continues to hold 31.67 per cent in the company and remains committed to the future of Cipla Limited," it added. As of the end of March, the promoters held 33.47 per cent of the company's shares in total.

Eight months after the promoter-stake-sale talks with Torrent Pharmaceuticals broke down, some family members of the promoter family of Cipla are selling their shares. Okasa Pharma, another promoter group company, and MK Hamied's wife Shirin and their daughters Samina and Rumana sold a stake of up to 2.53 per cent for an estimated Rs 2,637 crore.

According to market sources, last year, private equity player Blackstone offered around Rs 900 per share for Cipla's promoter stake, and in September, Torrent Pharmaceuticals made an all-cash offer of Rs 1,200 per share. Torrent's offer was close to the current market price of the stock.

With this block deal, the promoters managed to get a better price. At a price of Rs 1,289.50 to Rs 1,357.35 per share, the promoter group members mentioned above have sold 20.45 million shares for a total deal value of around Rs 2,637 crore (US$316 million). The shares are offered at a maximum 5 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Market sources also claimed that a lack of consensus among family members had resulted in the stake sale plan falling through last year. The negotiations did not materialise as fractures within the family came out in the open.