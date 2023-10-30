close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Cleared all payments pending for Russian oil purchases: BPCL official

The Indian government has expressed discomfort over settling payment for Russian oil in Chinese yuan

Crude oil

BPCL operates a 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Mumbai, western India

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has cleared all payments for Russian oil purchases, its head of finance Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta told an analysts' conference after the company's September quarter earnings report.
 
"As of today nothing is there beyond the due date," Gupta said in response to a question about whether any payments to Russia were delayed.
 
The Indian government has expressed discomfort over settling payment for Russian oil in Chinese yuan.
 
Gupta also said that BPCL was processing Russian oil at the maximum "potential level" at its three plants, averaging about 30-40% of overall crude intake.
 
BPCL operates a 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Mumbai, western India; a 310,000-bpd refinery in Kochi, southern India; and a 156,000 bpd plant in central India.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

BPCL still in talks with Rosneft for Russian oil deal, discounts narrow

Sterlite Technologies expects growth in sales volume to return next fiscal

Tata Motors wins Singur land case, entitled to recover Rs 766 cr from WB

Merger with Fincare to help enter MFI segment, southern markets: AU SFB

McDonald's gets sales lift from cheaper menu, McNuggets promotion

Meta platform introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

Topics : BPCL Russia Oil production oil trade Crude Oil Price

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon