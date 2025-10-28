Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CIL intensifies critical mineral push with fresh bids, global focus

CIL intensifies critical mineral push with fresh bids, global focus

Coal India Ltd is accelerating its diversification strategy by bidding for domestic critical mineral blocks and scouting global lithium, graphite, and rare earth assets

Coal India

CIL’s overseas focus remains on resources such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements (Photo: CIL website)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is stepping up efforts to secure access to critical minerals, both domestically and overseas, as part of its ongoing diversification strategy. The state-run miner, which has already emerged as a preferred bidder for two graphite blocks, is now preparing to participate in the ongoing sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions being conducted by the Mines Ministry.
 
“Mineral-rich countries including Australia, Argentina, Chile, and other regions with potential for critical minerals are being scouted,” the company told Business Standard. On the domestic front, it plans to take part in the current round of auctions. “CIL will participate in any upcoming critical mineral auctions and is also exploring partnerships with a focus on supporting the country’s transition towards clean energy and self-reliance in critical minerals,” the company said.
 
 
Focus on clean energy minerals
 
CIL’s overseas focus remains on resources such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements — key inputs for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Each of these potential projects, it said, is undergoing a “multi-stage due diligence” process before any investment or acquisition decision is made. “Such discussions and evaluations are protected by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to maintain confidentiality,” the company added.
 
So far, CIL has been declared the preferred bidder for two domestic graphite blocks — the Khattali Chhoti Graphite block in Madhya Pradesh and the Oranga-Revatipur Graphite and Vanadium block in Chhattisgarh. The Centre has auctioned 34 critical mineral blocks across five tranches so far, while the sixth tranche has placed 23 blocks on offer.

Also Read

coal mines

NCC bags ₹6,828 crore order from Coal India arm to extract, transport coal

Coal India

Rainfall caused decline in September coal output at CIL: G Kishan Reddy

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold

steelmakers, steel

Tata Steel vs JSW Steel vs NMDC: Which metal stock is JP Morgan bullish on?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 7: LTIMindtree, Bank of India, HCL Tech, OIL

 
Global race to secure mineral supply chains
 
Globally, the race to secure access to critical minerals has intensified as countries seek to reduce dependence on China, which dominates production and processing capacity for most of these materials. Recently, China imposed curbs on the export of rare earth elements. India, through its participation in the Minerals Security Partnership and bilateral collaborations, is seeking to strengthen its position in critical mineral supply chains.
 
Collaboration with KABIL and government agencies
 
CIL said it is working in close coordination with Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) — a joint venture between National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd — as well as other government agencies to identify and evaluate overseas critical mineral assets. “The collaboration is aimed at leveraging institutional expertise and ensuring alignment with India’s critical mineral security strategy,” it added.
 
Diversification beyond coal
 
CIL’s push into critical minerals, both overseas and domestically, marks a strategic shift in its long-term growth direction. The company has also been expanding into areas such as solar power and coal gasification in line with India’s broader energy transition goals.

More From This Section

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T's heavy engineering arm bags orders worth ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore

HAL, russia uac

HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Mehli Mistry to exit Tata Trusts as 3 trustees vote against reappointment

Starlink

Starlink leases office space in Mumbai as India satellite rollout nears

Byju's

Byju's challenges NCLT court's order over Aakash EGM rights issue

Topics : Coal India minerals clean energy mines ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon