Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia's UAC have signed an MoU to produce SJ-100 passenger jets in India, marking the first full-scale civil aircraft manufacturing project in the country

HAL, russia uac

HAL and Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation sign an MoU for production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 (Photo: X/HAL)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to produce the SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft. The agreement was signed in Moscow on Monday.
 
The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft designed for short-haul flights. Over 200 SJ-100s have already been produced and are currently in operation with more than 16 commercial airlines globally.
 
Under this collaboration, HAL will gain the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for Indian customers. The aircraft is expected to play a key role in improving regional air connectivity under the UDAN Scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and accessible to smaller cities across India. 
 

First complete passenger aircraft to be produced in India

 
The press release stated that this is the first time a complete passenger aircraft will be manufactured in India. The last such project by the company was the production of the AVRO HS-748, which began in 1961 and concluded in 1988.
 
HAL said the partnership with UAC reflects “mutual trust” and is a major step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the aviation sector.
 
The collaboration comes at a time when India’s aviation industry is expanding rapidly. HAL estimates that over the next decade, India will need more than 200 regional jets for domestic connectivity and another 350 aircraft for routes connecting nearby international tourist destinations in the Indian Ocean region.
 
"The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry," HAL said in the press release.

More From This Section

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Mehli Mistry to exit Tata Trusts as 3 trustees vote against reappointment

Starlink

Starlink leases office space in Mumbai as India satellite rollout nears

Byju's

Byju's challenges NCLT court's order over Aakash EGM rights issue

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Amazon

Amazon crosses $20 billion ecommerce exports target from India in 10 years

Topics : HAL passenger aircraft BS Web Reports India Russia Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon