Corning Inc partners SGD Pharma to set up Rs 500 cr plant in Telangana

SGD Corning Technologies Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Corning Inc and SGD Pharma will be setting up a glass manufacturing facility in Telangana at an outlay of Rs 500 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 1,500 people directly and indirectly.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao in a tweet said, Delighted to break-ground for the world-class glass manufacturing facility of @Corning, a US based fortune 500 company and France based @SGDPharma being established in Vemula, Telangana with an investment of Rs 500 Crore and direct & indirect employment potential of 1500 people.

The project will have strategic importance, as it not only supports growth of Telangana's life sciences sector and helps consolidate the state position globally, but also aligned with the efforts of the



government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to promote holistic growth, inclusive development and job creation across the State, he said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility at the Technology Development Centre, Osmania University here.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Prof Ravindar, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University and other senior officials from the Government and leading Additive Manufacturing industry doyens were present at the inauguration.

India aims to add USD 1 billion to the GDP through Additive Manufacturing by 2025. There is tremendous scope for further growth in various sectors like electronics and healthcare among others to



make India AtmaNirbhar. This can be made possible through a concerted and collaborative efforts by the industry, academia and government Alkesh Kumar Sharma noted.

