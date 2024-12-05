Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor India to hike prices across all models amid higher costs

Hyundai Motor India to hike prices across all models amid higher costs

The price increase will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2025, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share said

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India said on Thursday it would hike prices across all its models. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India said on Thursday it would hike prices across all its models by up to Rs 25,000 ($295.07), as the newly-listed automaker seeks to mitigate the impact of rising costs.

The price increase will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2025, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share said.

"With the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment," CEO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Indian automakers are grappling with higher costs from rising global commodity prices, high import duties on raw materials, and disruptions in supply chains, prompting some automakers to hike prices earlier in the year.

 

Rival Tata Motors also increased prices of its commercial vehicles twice in 2024.

The firm, whose IPO was the biggest in the domestic market this year, sells 13 passenger vehicle models in India, with the 'Creta' and 'Venue' sport-utility vehicles (SUV) as well as the 'Grand i10 Nios' hatchback among its most popular cars.

More From This Section

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Shareholders approve Gautam Singhania as Raymond Lifestyle chairman

logistics

Pristine Value Logistics to set up 165,000 sq ft warehouse area at Bhiwandi

Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO

Zepto's 2 am meetings? CEO mocks work-life balance amid Reddit claims

Tata

Tata Electronics targets tech giants Microsoft, Dell for client expansion

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto refutes price cut claims in Freedom 125 and Pulsar models

Last month, Hyundai Motor India posted a 16.5 per cent decline in its second-quarter profit due to lower domestic sales and as Red Sea disruptions hurt exports.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Nov 27: Wipro, NTPC Green, JSW Steel, SAIL, Angel One

Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), and Karan Chadha, National Head, Business Development - Fourth Partner Energy Limited (FPEL), during the Power Purc

Hyundai Motor targets 100% renewable energy by 2025, to set up two TN units

hyundai

Hyundai Motor India to set up 2 renewable energy plants at Chennai facility

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Q2 PAT down 16% in first results after listing

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor Q2 result: Profit drops 16.5% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak demand

Topics : Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Ltd Car makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon