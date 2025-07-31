Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cost takeouts to continue as Tata Steel eyes steady profitability: CFO

Cost takeouts to continue as Tata Steel eyes steady profitability: CFO

The Tata Group entity on Wednesday saw its consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹2,007.36 crore during the June quarter, despite volatile global macro conditions and heightened uncertainty

Tata Steel

"The strong improvement in our Q1 performance on QoQ as well as YoY basis was driven by an increase in our net steel realisations and the planned cost takeouts," Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel will continue with its cost takeout programme in the coming quarters of the ongoing fiscal year in a bid to maintain profitability, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Koushik Chatterjee said on Thursday.

The Tata Group entity on Wednesday saw its consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹2,007.36 crore during the June quarter, despite volatile global macro conditions and heightened uncertainty.

"The strong improvement in our Q1 performance on QoQ as well as YoY basis was driven by an increase in our net steel realisations and the planned cost takeouts," Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran said.

 

In financial terms, cost takeout refers to strategic cost reduction measures taken by companies by removing unnecessary expenses to improve profitability and efficiency.

Tata Steel has delivered resilient performance and sequentially improved margins by around 200 bps despite challenging demand and uncertainty on trade and tariffs, said Chatterjee, who is also the Executive Director (ED) of Tata Steel.

Also Read

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q1 PAT jumps 116% to ₹2,078 cr on cost cuts, better realisations

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q1 FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹2,078 cr; revenue down 3%

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 144 pts, Nifty at 24,855; IT, FMCG, pharma see buying

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: IndiGo, Tata Steel, Hyundai, PNB among 113 on July 30

steel, steel industry

The world has too much steel, but no one wants to stop manufacturing it

Asked for strategies for the remaining FY25 to maintain profitability, the CFO said "...the cost takeout will continue... So hopefully we should be in good space unless there is some big issues, not in India, but European tariff and trade issues play differently."  Consolidated revenues are expected to continue to improve and increase as far as Q2 is concerned, while it is too early to talk about Q3 and Q4 at this point of time, he said.

Narendran said "going forward we expect the volumes to go up but the revenue at least in India rupees per tonne will come down. We are saying that this quarter (Q2) will be about ₹2,000/tonne below Q1, but the volumes will be higher in India. In the Netherlands and the UK the revenues will not come down per tonne, may go up a little bit more and volumes should also not come down."  On the US' tariff announcement, the CEO said Tata Steel is not statistically impacted in any material way as its doesn't export to the US from India. So there's no direct impact.

Indirectly, also maybe some of the company's customers to whom it sells steel to export to the US, but it's not a big material number. So there is no material impact on tariffs, he added.

Tata Steel, which is expanding operations in India and is in a transition phase in Europe, is targeting cost takeouts of ₹11,500 crore (about USD 1.3 billion) across geographies by focusing on controllable costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

maruti suzuki

Maruti says engineers working to mitigate rare earth magnet shortage issue

Ajit Varghese, Disney-Star

Ajit Varghese returns to Madison as CEO after exiting JioStar revenue role

Jane Street, stock market trading, Sebi

Income Tax dept surveys Nuvama in Jane Street market manipulation probe

Embassy Office Parks

Embassy Reit Q1 net income rises 15% to ₹871.8 crore, payout up 4%

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant beats TCS & Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% in Q2

Topics : Company News Tata Steel Q1 results Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon