Coursera expands online learning, certificates, GenAI, hiring solutions

Coursera has formed 4 new partnerships, introduced a career-focussed degree programme and two university certificates, the statement stated

Press Trust of India Mumbai
online learning

But the industry experts are not yet ready to give up on the

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Edtech platform Coursera on Thursday said it is expanding online learning in the country with several new partnerships, degrees and certificates, GenAI features and hiring solutions.

"We're excited to see our continued momentum in India, driven by the efforts of institutions and the government to equip individuals with skills for a digital future," Coursera Chief Operating Officer Shravan Goli said in a statement.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets of the company and is critical to its global strategy, he said.

"We're proud to support and empower learners with several new content and platform innovations to accelerate the next phase of their education and career," he added.

The online platform has introduced ChatGPT-powered tools and VR features to make learning and teaching more interactive, effective and personalised.

Also, the company is launching a skills-based recruitment service to unlock career opportunities for Coursera learners so that recruiters can use the talent dashboard to view pre-qualified entry-level talent and verify skill proficiency at scale with job-aligned assessments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coursera online learning Hiring education

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

