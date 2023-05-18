close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Walmart Inc lifts annual sales, profit view on resilient consumer spending

Walmart has been keeping grocery prices low to fend off competition from Target Corp and Kroger, as Americans continue to struggle with paying high prices for food

Reuters
Walmart

The retailer’s fintech partnership — and poaching of Goldman Sachs leaders — signals it’s serious about encroaching on Wall Street’s turf

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Siddharth Cavale and Aishwarya Venugopal
 
Walmart Inc raised its annual sales and profit targets on Thursday as shoppers sought bargains on essentials such as groceries.
 
Shares of the top U.S. retailer by sales rose about 1.5% in pre-market trading after it also reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter.
 
Walmart has been keeping grocery prices low to fend off competition from Target Corp and Kroger, as Americans continue to struggle with paying high prices for food.
 
While prices for food eaten at home fell for the second-straight month in April, they remain elevated at 7.1% above a year ago, data from the Commerce department showed last week.
 
With Walmart accounting for $1 of every $4 spent on groceries in the United States, it's in a sweet spot.

Also Read

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023: Report

Amazon job cuts hit staffers in grocery, robotics, payments, AWS divisions

Printed receipts from ATM or grocery store may be toxic, says report

Amul India's former MD Sodhi joins Reliance Retail's grocery division

Online gaming platform Rooter raises $16 mn in funding led by Lightbox

Integrated financial services platform airpay now live on ONDC: Report

Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mn to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims: Lawyers

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Sales at Walmart's U.S. stores open at least a year rose 7.4%, excluding fuel, in the first quarter ended April 30, handily beating expectations of a 5.25% increase.
 
"We see a continuation of trade-down, certainly as consumers focus on maybe lower-price proteins or lower pack sizes, but we also see private brand penetration continue to do really well for us in the quarter," CFO John David Rainey told Reuters.
 
"As consumers have less purchasing power, less buying power, we're seeing more of their income, their wallets being devoted towards food, and less towards general merchandise." U.S. comparable grocery sales grew in the low double-digits in the quarter, helped by strong demand for food and increased purchases from wealthier households, the company said.
 
The company also saw higher demand for health and wellness products.
 
People also shopped more online, helping Walmart's U.S.
 
Ecommerce sales grow 27% in the quarter. By contrast Target's digital comparable sales fell 3.4% in its most recent quarter.
On a post-earnings conference call with analysts, CEO Doug McMillon said he remained "uncertain" about the back half of the year as inflation remained "stubborn" in dry groceries and items made for immediate consumption.
 
Still, Walmart's strong results are in stark contrast to smaller rival Target and Home Depot's bleak forecasts, which they blamed on weak consumer demand. Walmart forecast second-quarter results above expectations.
 
"Walmart's solid quarter underlines the view that the big-box retailer ... is better suited for the current economic climate than some of its industry peers, such as Home Depot and Target," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.
"Walmart has managed to weather the current operating climate better than most of its peers."
 
Walmart now expects full-year earnings per share in the range of $6.10 to $6.20 compared to the prior outlook of $5.90 to $6.05. Analysts on average were estimating a profit of $6.16 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
 
The company also forecast net sales to rise about 3.5%, higher than its prior outlook of 2.5% to 3%.
 
Operating income rose 17.3% in the first quarter, in part due to higher contributions from its advertising, delivery and fulfillment services businesses. Walmart's adjusted earnings per share came in at a better-than-expected $1.47 per share.

Net revenue rose 7.6% to $152.30 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $148.76 billion.
 
Topics : Walmart

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Just 25% consumer, realty firms aware of ESG norms: Deloitte India survey

Deloitte
3 min read
Premium

Green energy to hold a third of REC's loan portfolio by 2030: CMD

green energy
2 min read
Premium

No new PSU stake sales in FY24; disinvestment could resume after 2024 polls

assets
3 min read

Eiko Lifesciences acquires 25.01% stake in Reflux Pharmaceuticals

stake
2 min read

Sony aims to expand creations rooted in Indian culture via merger with Zee

Incidentally, all three channels belong to the Zee network
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon