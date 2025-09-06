Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Court bars reporters, activists from publishing defamatory content on Adani

Court bars reporters, activists from publishing defamatory content on Adani

In an interim order, the court also directed the journalists and foreign-linked NGOs to remove alleged defamatory material against the firm from articles and social media posts

adani

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major relief to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), a Delhi court on Saturday restrained certain journalists and others from publishing unverified defamatory content against the firm.

In an interim order, the court also directed the journalists and foreign-linked NGOs to remove alleged defamatory material against the firm from articles and social media posts.

Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh was hearing a suit filed by the plaintiff (AEL), alleging that coordinated defamatory publications on paranjoy.in, adaniwatch.org and adanifiles.com.au, along with related posts and videos, were designed to tarnish the business group's reputation and disrupt its global operations.

The defendants in the case are Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, Bob Brown Foundation, Dreamscape Network International Private Limited, Getup Limited, Domain Directors Private Limited trading as Instra and John Doe persons.

 

"There is a prima facie case in favour of the plaintiff. Even the balance of convenience lies in the favour of the plaintiff, considering that continual forwarding/publishing/re-tweeting and trolling would further tarnish his image in public perception and may result in a media trial," the court said.

Also Read

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Bangladeshi court jails 1971 war veterans, professor on terrorism charges

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Bengaluru court orders removal of defamatory content on Dharmasthala Temple

x, Twitter

Musk's X reaches tentative $500 mn settlement with ex-Twitter workers

Donald Trump

India's GDP growth likely at 6.3% in FY26, below RBI estimates: SBI report

Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva. Photo: Reuters

Gupta lawyers fail to appear for London hearing in Trafigura fraud case

It then restrained the defendants from publishing, distributing or circulating unverified, unsubstantiated and ex-facie defamatory reports about the plaintiff, allegedly tarnishing its reputation, till the next date of hearing.

"To the extent that the articles and posts are incorrect and unverified and prima facie defamatory, defendants nos 1 to 10 are also directed to expunge such defamatory material from their respective articles/social media posts/tweets, and if the same is not feasible, remove the same within five days from the date of this order," the court said.

The injunction also restrained the defendants from making any further unverified or unsubstantiated statements about AEL and allowed the company to notify additional links for takedown.

In case they failed to do so, the court directed intermediaries like Google, YouTube, X etc. to remove or disable access to the alleged defamatory material within 36 hours.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on October 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Max Estates

Max Estates buys 7.25-acre Gurugram land at Rs 534 cr for housing project

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Gautam Adani with Butan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Adani Power, Druk Green to build 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Max Estates

Max Estates buys 7.5-acre Gurugram land to build project worth ₹3,000 crore

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric auditor flags 'material weakness' in inventory controls

Topics : Courts Adani Journalist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon