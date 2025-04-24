Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Databricks to hire hundreds, invest $250 mn in India to boost AI push

Databricks to hire hundreds, invest $250 mn in India to boost AI push

The San Francisco-based firm, one of the world's most valuable privately held tech companies, will increase its India headcount by more than 50 per cent to about 750 by the end of the fiscal year

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Databricks will launch an AI and data academy in India with the goal of training half a million partners and customers.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saritha Rai
 
Databricks Inc. will boost hiring and invest more than $250 million in India over the next three years to accelerate artificial intelligence innovation, joining a flood of Western tech and AI companies expanding in the country.
 
The San Francisco-based firm, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, will increase its India headcount by more than 50 per cent to about 750 by the end of the fiscal year, it said in a statement on Thursday. That includes a doubling of the number of engineers at its new Bangalore research center to more than 200.
 
 
The India push expands Databricks’ network of R&D centers beyond Amsterdam, Berlin and Mountain View, California. The company, founded in 2013, builds software for aggregating, analyzing and distributing data, a hot segment fueling the boom in AI models, tools and services. 

Also Read

PremiumSimon Davies, president, SAP Asia Pacific

We have over 34K clients leveraging AI globally: SAP Asia Pacific Prez

merger and acquisition (M&A)

Ampivo AI acquires majority stake in B2B firm Commerce Forever Solutions

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple pulls 'Available Now' tag from Apple Intelligence page after inquiry

Samsung

Samsung to add local languages, India-specific features for AI appliances

Sam Altman

Saying 'please', 'thank you' adds millions in OpenAI's costs: Sam Altman

 
“India is emerging as a global AI talent hub,” Rochana Golani, vice president of learning and enablement at Databricks, said in the statement.
 
Early this year, the company raised more than $15 billion in equity and debt from companies including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., a wide range of lenders and investment arms of Singapore and Qatar. Most recently valued at $62 billion, the company has so far avoided going public.
 
Databricks will launch an AI and data academy in India with the goal of training half a million partners and customers over the next three years.

More From This Section

PremiumArjun Aggarwal, Bhartiya Urban

Bhartiya Group launches new venture, to serve as GCC enablement platform

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha signs development agreement for 20,468 sqm plot in Pune's Wakad

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

Megha Engineering wins ₹12,800-cr NPCIL deal for Kaiga nuclear reactors

Rakesh Ranjan

Zomato denies report of food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan stepping down

PremiumAjoy Chawla, CEO- Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited

Tanishq charts course for double-digit growth as gold prices climb

Topics : artifical intelligence AI technology Hiring technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon