Home / Industry / News / Ampivo AI acquires majority stake in B2B firm Commerce Forever Solutions

The move allows Ampivo AI to step into an untapped segment of B2B commerce with the help of Commerce Forever's established operational infrastructure in the Indian market

The deal is part of larger trends within the industry as AI becomes a more essential driver of competitiveness and efficiency in e-commerce.

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Ampivo AI, a provider of multi-modal AI solutions, has acquired a 51 per cent majority stake in Commerce Forever Solutions, a B2B e-commerce operations firm. The strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding Ampivo AI’s footprint in the e-commerce sector by integrating its AI technologies into practical B2B applications.
 
Commerce Forever Solutions closed the financial year 2024–25 with net sales of Rs 115 crore. The companies did not reveal the value of the transaction.
 
The move allows Ampivo AI to step into an untapped segment of B2B commerce with the help of Commerce Forever’s established operational infrastructure in the Indian market. The leadership role and day-to-day activities remain the same.
   
As a part of this stock-based acquisition, Commerce Forever Solutions will retain its existing brand identity while integrating into the larger Ampivo ecosystem.
 
“This strategic move is a part of our larger mission to deliver AI-driven solutions that change the e-commerce landscape and build scalable models that enhance the operational journey for sellers, resellers and distributors,” said Vishwanath Hariharan, founder and CEO, Ampivo AI.

Commerce Forever Solutions provides a rich background in back-end e-commerce operations, and Ampivo AI provides the technology to automate, forecast, and optimise those operations. The two businesses view this collaboration as a platform for scalable innovation within the e-commerce space.
 
“Together, we’re poised to unlock significant value and drive meaningful results,” said Litesh Jethani, director, Commerce Forever Solutions.
 
The deal is part of larger trends within the industry as AI becomes a more essential driver of competitiveness and efficiency in e-commerce. Ampivo AI intends to leverage this momentum to grow into both B2C and B2B verticals, positioning itself as a long-term business partner for firms going through digital transformation.

Topics : artifical intelligence E-commerce firms Digital transformation

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

