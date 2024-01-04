Sensex (    %)
                        
DCM Shriram signs MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 12,000 cr by 2028

Currently, the company has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch and aims at increasing the existing capacities while adding new products to its Chlor-Alkali portfolio

DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

DCM Shriram Ltd, a leading Chlor Alkali manufacturer, plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore for manufacturing chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch, Gujarat by 2028.
 
The company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in this regard on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at a ceremony organised as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held on January 10-12.
 
"DCM Shriram signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed Rs 12,000 crore in the manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch by 2028," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Currently, the company has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch and aims at increasing the existing capacities while adding new products to its Chlor-Alkali portfolio, it added.
 
Besides the chlor-vinyl business, DCM Shriram is also into agri-rural and value-added businesses.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

