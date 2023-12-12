Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Deal activity doubles in Nov to $6.5 bn as large transactions surge: Report

In October, the total deal activity in India was pegged at USD 2.687 billion in value terms, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said in the report

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

German major Siemens AG's 18 per cent stake buy in local unit Siemens for $ 2.28 billion was the largest transaction in November.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Deal activity more than doubled to $ 6.541 billion in November as compared to October on the back of a surge in high-value transactions, according to a report on Tuesday.
In October, the total deal activity in India was pegged at $ 2.687 billion in value terms, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said in the report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In terms of the number of transactions, November saw a decline to 132 deals as against 167 in October, primarily because of a decline in private equity investments, the report said.
German major Siemens AG's 18 per cent stake buy in local unit Siemens for $ 2.28 billion was the largest transaction in November, while AU Small Finance Bank's $ 529 million acquisition of Fincare Small Finance Bank was the second largest, it said.
The overall merger and acquisition activity stood at $ 4.4 billion, making November the busiest one for such deals in 2023.
"The remarkable surge in M&A deal values to the $ 4-billion mark set a record for 2023, which is heartening to see in a challenging global economic environment," its partner Shanthi Vijeta said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

Shark Tank Season 1: Which shark honoured most number of deals? Check here

Warner Music India acquires artist management company E-Positive

Hotels to steel: India Inc unlocks subsidiaries' value with mergers, splits

Venture capital Sauce.vc acquires around 3% stake in GRM Foodkraft

Apple offers to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case: Report

How well can govt's dark pattern rules curb customer manipulation online?

Boeing within range of airplane delivery goal after strong November

KPIT unveils India's 1st sodium-ion battery tech, looks at revenues in a yr

ITC to ramp up hotel room inventory by 50% in the next five years

Topics : Merger and Acquisition Companies

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon