Decathlon sets $3 billion India sourcing target, aims for ₹7,000 cr revenue

Decathlon plans to boost India's contribution to global sourcing to 15%, with a focus on local production and increased market share, targeting ₹7,000 crore revenue by 2030

Decathlon

The company is also looking to start producing electronic equipment like wearables, massagers, and even fitness equipment like treadmills locally. | (Photo: Reuters)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French sports goods retailer Decathlon is aiming to ramp up India’s sourcing by nearly six times to $3 billion by 2030 and double the country’s contribution to global sourcing in the same timeframe, a top company official said on Tuesday.
 
The retailer currently sources $480 million worth of goods from India. India accounts for 8 per cent of Decathlon’s global sourcing quantities at present, which is expected to increase to 15 per cent in five years, with a focus on footwear, cricket products, metal sports equipment, and optical products, among others.
 
Meanwhile, 70 per cent of what the company sells in India is sourced locally. This is expected to rise to 90 per cent in the same period.
 
 

"As we continue to strengthen our footprint across offline and omni-channel platforms, production excellence remains at the heart of our strategy, powering sustainable business growth and deeper accessibility to sport for every Indian," said Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India.
 
India is a significant growth driver for the retailer, Chatterjee further said, adding that it is among the top-eight markets in revenue terms for Decathlon.
 
"The Indian sporting market is witnessing an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). India is expected to clock a revenue of Rs 4,100 crore (excluding tax) in financial year 2025," he said, adding that the company is set to see double-digit growth every year to "over Rs 7,000 crore (excluding tax) by 2030."
 
The company is also looking to start producing electronic equipment like wearables, massagers, and even fitness equipment like treadmills locally.
 
"In India today, we’re starting with a basic product like a hand massager, the batteries for which are currently imported from China. But we are exploring avenues to start producing them in India in the near future," Deepak D’Souza, Head of Decathlon India Production, told Business Standard.
 
The company is also venturing into varied product categories in nutrition, from energy bars, gels, and whey protein to multivitamin tablets. It is also one of the chosen countries to co-develop woven and knit products for Decathlon worldwide.
 
The company has 113 manufacturing sites, 83 suppliers, and seven production offices in the country. It currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities and plans to expand its footprint to over 90 cities by 2030.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

