Delhi HC declines interim relief to Google in Hindware AdWords case

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant interim relief to Google India in its appeal against a single-judge judgment that held the company liable for trademark infringement arising from the use of its Google Ads platform in a dispute with sanitaryware manufacturer Hindware. A Division Bench comprising Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed the parties to file their written submissions and listed the matter for final disposal on July 24. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Google, submitted at the outset that the matter "cries out" for notice and interim protection.

He said the issue involved in the case was whether using someone's trademark simply as a trigger for search would amount to per se infringement.

He said there was admittedly no finding of confusion in the single-judge ruling. Singhvi added that two Division Bench decisions of the High Court had held that when someone's trade name is used as a trigger, and there is no confusion, there cannot be any per se infringement.

Pressing for interim protection, Singhvi said it was not a case involving consumer protection, unfair trade practices or any finding of confusion.

On this, the Bench remarked: "On confusion, we say nothing. But it appears to be confusion there. We want to keep ourselves open-minded. We will see that. We will set it out for hearing. We will fix a date and hear it...."

A single-judge Bench, in the judgment pronounced on May 22, had directed Google LLC and Google India to jointly pay ₹30 lakh as nominal damages to Hindware Limited.

It held that Google cannot be permitted to shrug off responsibility by making available a tool that leads to infringement and then turn around to claim that the said tool was not mandatory.

Hindware had filed two suits after discovering that competitors Grohe and Cera had purchased "HINDWARE" and related keyword combinations on Google's advertising platform, causing sponsored links for rival brands to appear when users searched for terms such as "Hindware Sanitaryware", "Hindware Sanitary" and "Hindware Sanitary Ware India". Grohe, Cera and Omkara Infoweb later settled with Hindware, leaving Google as the contesting defendant.

Rejecting Google's defence that it merely "reserved" keywords and that any trademark use was attributable solely to advertisers, the single judge found that Google actively suggested trademarked terms through its Keyword Planner Tool, conducted keyword auctions, and earned revenue when users clicked sponsored links triggered by those keywords.