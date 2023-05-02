Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative

Daimler India, the subsidiary of Stuttgart-based truck maker Daimler has rolled out 'BharatBenz Simulated driver trainer' initiative aimed at enhancing driving skills and adapting drivers to digital technology, the company said on Tuesday.

Daimler India produces commercial vehicles under brand 'BharatBenz' at its facility in Oragadam about 45 km from here.

BharatBenz Simulated driver trainer offers an immersive multi-sensory digital experience and provides an inclusive training programme in five languages and 27 driving modules, the company said.

It would enhance driver skills, help them learn and adapt to modern technology in BharatBenz trucks, better their logistical efficiency, drive safer than before and strengthen driving capability for interstate, intra-city, hilly and mining terrain applications.

In its initial phase, the Simulated Driver Trainer would cater to drivers of heavy duty trucks.

The Simulated Driver Trainer is a combination of a computerised and digital experience for any BharatBenz driver who trains on it. The set-up comprises a multi-screen display positioned upfront on the driver's line of sight, the company said in a statement.

"We are looking into every possible aspect that will help us digitally transform not just DICV and BharatBenz but also those who are contributing towards our endeavour to make our customers successful," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said.

"Being an important part of our long term digital transformation journey, the state-of-the-art BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer is a new benchmark in the Indian commercial vehicles industry," he said.

The Simulated Driver Trainer is programmed to transform the way BharatBenz truck drivers would tackle a variety of terrains and weather conditions by training on driving techniques that they would require to keep pace with the country's rapid road and infrastructure development, the company said.

DICV produces and sells trucks from 10 to 55 tonne, as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis. The manufacturing plant at Oragadam is spread across 400 acres including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, research and development and training operations.