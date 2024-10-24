Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Delhi techie snags JioHotstar domain, asks Reliance to fund Cambridge dream

Delhi techie snags JioHotstar domain, asks Reliance to fund Cambridge dream

The Delhi techie attached a personal request to the webpage, asking Reliance Industries to fund his Cambridge University dream in exchange for the domain

Jio Hotstar

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar is set to shake up India’s streaming landscape, with industry insiders predicting it could reshape the market. Both platforms are giants in the Indian over-the-top (OTT) space in terms of subscriber base, and together, they could dominate the industry. However, there’s already an unexpected twist in the tale – the domain name JioHotstar has been snapped up by a tech-savvy individual from Delhi, potentially complicating any plans for a unified platform. 
 
While official details on the merger remain scarce, reports suggest the creation of a combined platform, possibly called JioHotstar. But that plan might face hurdles now, as a quick-thinking app developer has claimed the domain name JioHotstar.com, which currently leads to a bare-bones webpage with the message: ‘Best of Entertainment, Streaming Soon’.  
 
 

A clever gamble on the JioHotstar name   

The page lacks any formal logos or branding, but it does feature a bold message addressed directly to executives at Reliance Industries (the parent company of JioCinema). The message reveals the story behind the domain grab.   
The developer explains how, in early 2023, news of Disney+ Hotstar’s user decline – following the loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) streaming rights – led to speculation about a potential merger or sale. This, combined with Disney’s talks with Indian competitors, prompted the developer to act.  
 
“I am an app developer based in Delhi, currently working on my startup,” the message begins. “I came across news about Disney+ Hotstar’s dip in active users and thought Reliance could be the one to acquire it. This reminded me of when Jio rebranded Saavn to JioSaavn, so I decided to check if the domain JioHotstar was available. To my surprise, it was.”  
 

A life-changing ask   

But this isn’t just a quick grab for a payday. The techie has attached a heartfelt request to the page – asking Reliance to fund his dream of attending Cambridge University in exchange for the domain.  

More From This Section

Sajith Sivanandan

Disney Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan quits after merger with Reliance

Reliance

Reliance Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 1,525 cr via shares

adani

Adani's Kutch Copper nears Rs 30,000 crore copper sourcing deal with BHP

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang targets more India growth through fresh partnerships

Beverage firms step up health play

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola eye budget soft drinks to compete with Reliance's Campa

 
The message goes on to explain that the developer had a project selected for Cambridge’s Accelerate program a few years ago and has always dreamed of studying entrepreneurship there. Financial constraints, however, have kept that dream out of reach.   
“Cambridge offers a full degree program in entrepreneurship, which I’ve always dreamed of pursuing but could never afford,” the developer shares. “When I saw the domain was available, I thought, ‘This might just be the opportunity to make that dream happen’.”   
Addressing both Reliance and Viacom, the developer asks for an official letter of authorisation to purchase the domain. The note concludes with a hopeful yet pointed remark: “For a multi-billion dollar company like Reliance, this would be a minor expense, but for me, it could be life-changing.”  

 

Digital squatting and its implications   

This situation also brings to light a practice known as digital squatting or cybersquatting, where individuals register domain names that closely resemble established brands, often with the intention of selling them for a profit or using them as leverage for personal gains. In this case, the developer’s swift acquisition of JioHotstar.com illustrates how digital squatting can complicate corporate plans, especially during high-profile mergers.  
 
Cybersquatting is not only a strategic move but can also lead to legal disputes. Companies often find themselves embroiled in costly legal battles to reclaim such domain names, citing trademark infringement. The Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy established by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) allows brands to challenge these registrations if they believe the domain is being misused. However, in many cases, businesses may opt to negotiate with the squatter rather than pursue lengthy legal processes.  
 
In this scenario, Reliance Industries and Disney+ Hotstar may be forced to weigh the costs and benefits of engaging with the developer or seeking legal recourse to reclaim the domain name. As the streaming giants move closer to their merger, the outcome of this digital squatting case will likely influence how they proceed with branding the unified platform.

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

Jio financial services

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 689 cr

PremiumReliance Industries has filed over 3,000 patents — currently at a rate of 100 per week — in cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, and 5G in India and a host of other countries, according to sources familiar with the

Reliance Industries IP sprint: Over 3,000 patents at 100 filings per week

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Musk's Starlink wins as Centre denies Ambani, Mittal spectrum auction pitch

sunil mittal

IMC 2024: Satcom takes centre stage as Sunil Mittal says 'buy spectrum'

Topics : Reliance Jio Hotstar Cambridge University BS Web Reports Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon