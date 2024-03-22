Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DGCA fines Air India Rs 80 lakh for flight duty time management violations

Air India was fined Rs 80 lakh two months after the DGCA conducted a spot audit of Air India Limited in the month of January in order to check regulatory compliance

Air India

Overlapping duties and wrongly marked training records were also some of the issues found with the airline.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India was fined Rs 80 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday for violation of "regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew," the aviation body said.

The development followed after the DGCA conducted a spot audit of Air India Limited in January to check regulatory compliance. The DGCA analysed fleet-wise random reports during the audit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the DGCA, evidence suggests that the airline operated "flight(s) with both flight crew aged above 60 years flying together in a few instances." This is a violation of Sub Rule (2) of Rule 28 A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Deficient in providing adequate weekly rest

"... the operator was also found deficient in providing adequate weekly rest, adequate rest before & after ultra-long range flights and adequate rest on layover to the flight crew, which violates the extant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements pertaining to FDTL," the regulator said in a release.

On March 1, the regulator issued a show cause notice to Air India over the issue. The aviation watchdog said that the fine was imposed as the operator's response to the show cause notice was "not found satisfactory."

Pursuant to the non-satisfactory response submitted by the operator, a fine of Rs 80,00,000 has been imposed on the operator," the release said.

Overlapping duties and wrongly marked training records were also some of the issues found with the airline.

Also Read

Air India fined Rs 30 lakh over man's death after wheelchair unavailability

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

Fined Rs 17 crore by Sebi: All you need to know about 'Baap of Chart'

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

DGCA slaps Rs 1.10 crore penalty on Air India for safety violations

Airtel, Vodafone Idea announce additional data, discounts for IPL season

Bajaj Group commits Rs 5,000 cr for social initiatives under 'Bajaj Beyond'

Accenture's guidance cut likely to weigh on Indian IT sector: Analysts

Bajaj Auto working on CNG bike, to hit road in June: MD Rajiv Bajaj

'Next big playground for AI': Samsung taps into Indian 'tech-savvy' market

Topics : DGCA Indian aviation Air India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon