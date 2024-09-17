Business Standard
DGCA investigates IndiGo tail strike incident, derosters flight crew

DGCA investigates IndiGo tail strike incident, derosters flight crew

In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the incident of tail strike involving an IndiGo aircraft on September 9 and the flight crew has been derostered, a senior official said on Tuesday.
In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9.
It was operating the flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.
"The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," the airline said.
According to the senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight crew has been off rostered and the incident is under investigation.
 

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

