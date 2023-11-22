Sensex (0.14%)
DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for not compensating passengers

According to regulations, if a flight is delayed for 2-6 hours, passengers should receive meals and refreshments

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for its failure to compensate passengers affected by delayed flights and unserviceable seats, and for not training its ground personnel in accordance with regulations.

This is not the first instance of Air India coming under the regulator's scrutiny for violating its rules pertaining to passenger compensation. In June last year, the regulator fined Air India Rs 10 lakh for not giving the required compensation to passengers with valid tickets who were denied boarding.
The DGCA stated that it conducted inspections of all domestic airlines' operations at airports in Delhi, Kochi, and Bengaluru in May and September to verify their compliance with obligations regarding facilities/compensation for affected passengers as outlined in DGCA regulations.

"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to Air India on November 3, 2023, seeking their response for non-compliance with the provisions of the relevant regulations," it mentioned.

The DGCA stated that Air India has submitted its reply to the notice, and the regulator has concluded that the airline has not complied with various regulations. This includes not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, failing to train some of their ground personnel as stipulated in the CAR, and not paying compensation to international business class passengers who were forced to travel on unserviceable seats.

"Accordingly, the DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for non-compliance with DGCA regulations," it added.

According to regulations, if a flight is delayed for 2-6 hours, passengers should receive meals and refreshments. For delays exceeding six hours, airlines must offer either an alternate flight within six hours or a full ticket refund. If a flight, scheduled to depart between 8 pm and 3 am, is delayed by more than six hours, the airline must provide a hotel room.

Topics : DGCA Air India airline industry

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon