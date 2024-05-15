Digital services firm UST to train over 25,000 employees in GenAI skills

The training programme will “upskill” more than 80 per cent of the company’s employees. Image: Shutter Stock

UST, a digital solutions firm, said on Wednesday it will train more than 25,000 of its employees around the world in Generative AI (GenAI) skills.

The training programme will “upskill” more than 80 per cent of the company’s employees. “Our comprehensive GenAI training initiative will set a new industry standard and bring over 25,000 employees up to speed on everything from foundational GenAI concepts to cutting-edge applications,” said Sunil Balakrishnan, chief values officer and global head – development centre operations, UST.

“Adaptable and customisable for each participant, the flexible training programme provides hands-on experience with industry-leading tools and platforms like GitHub Copilot, setting our employees up for future success by ensuring that they can apply GenAI capabilities across diverse domains,” he said.

Some months ago, the company unveiled a programme called UST AlphaAI to consolidate its AI offerings, streamline operations, and enhance business activities.

The programme has a range of GenAI training programmes tailored for company employees and their different roles and responsibilities, improving efficiency while helping each employee reach their unique potential, said the company.

The company has partnered with AI researchers from institutions such as the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory for training its employees.

"At UST, we recognise that the key to staying competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape lies in the continuous upskilling of our workforce. As GenAI continues to revolutionise industries and transform business operations, we remain dedicated to equipping our employees with the tools and knowledge they need to leverage these cutting-edge technologies effectively," said Adnan Masood, chief AI architect, UST.

In 2023, UST announced plans to double its headcount to 4,000 employees in Hyderabad in the next two to three years as part of its expansion in India.