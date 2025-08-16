Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Dixon Tech, China's HKC form ₹370 cr JV for display module manufacturing

Dixon Tech, China's HKC form ₹370 cr JV for display module manufacturing

The Dixon Technologies-HKC Overseas joint venture is for manufacturing and selling of LCD and TFT-LCD modules that are used in electronic devices like TV, mobile phones etc for display

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Domestic electronics contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies has formed a Rs 370 crore joint venture for display modules manufacturing with Chinese company HKC Overseas.
 
The Dixon Technologies-HKC Overseas joint venture is for manufacturing and selling of LCD and TFT-LCD modules that are used in electronic devices like TV, mobile phones etc for display, a regulatory filing said on Saturday.
 
"Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has entered into a Term Sheet with HKC Corporation Ltd to form a joint venture for manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Modules, thin film transistor liquid crystal display modules, assembly of end products such as smartphones, TVs, monitors and auto displays and selling HKC branded end products in India," the filing said. 
 
 
HKC Overseas Ltd will acquire 26 per cent stake in Dixon Display Technologies Pvt Ltd (DDTPL) for USD 10.998 million, about Rs 95.5 crore and Dixon will acquire 74 per cent stake in the JV for USD 31.3 million, about Rs 274 crore in two tranches.

"The company, HKC and DDTPL have executed the SSHA (share subscription and shareholders' agreement) on August 16, 2025," the filing said.
 
Dixon has been on a spree of forming joint ventures with Chinese technology companies.
 
Last month, the company had announced a JV with Chinese electronic component firms -- Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd and the Indian arm of Kunshan Q Technology -- for manufacturing and sales of electronic components used in electronic devices like mobile phones and laptops, among others.

