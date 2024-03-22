Dr Reddy's, Pharmazz ink licence pact to commercialise resuscitative agent

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday announced it has entered a licensing agreement with US-based company Pharmazz to commercialise Centhaquine, a first-in-class resuscitative agent in India.

According to the agreement, Dr Reddy's will receive exclusive rights to market and distribute Centhaquine in India and Nepal, while Pharmazz will be entitled to upfront payments and royalties.

“Dr Reddy’s will market the product under the registered brand name Lyfaquin, which it shall own”, the company said in its official statement.

With this agreement, India will become the first global territory where Centhaquin (Lyfaquin) is being launched immediately, according to the company.

Commenting on the agreement, M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said that the partnership with Pharmazz and launch of this first-in-class drug marks the latest in its efforts to enter into strategic collaborations and bring novel molecules to India to meet unmet patient needs.

“The clinical studies for Lyfaquin have demonstrated significantly better and promising outcomes, making it a potential add-on drug in the management of hypovolemic shock and enhancing the current standard of care for its treatment in India”, he added.

“Developed by Pharmazz, Centhaquine is a resuscitative agent indicated for the treatment of hypovolemic shock by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) following a successful phase III clinical trial in India”, the company said.

Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening condition caused by severe loss of blood or fluids due to traumatic haemorrhage, postpartum haemorrhage, gastrointestinal bleeding, and post-surgical bleeding. “India has a high prevalence of these conditions and high mortality due to these conditions”, the company added in its statement.