close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Dunzo faces another co-founder exit: Mukund Jha set to leave startup

This comes a day after Dalvir Suri, another one of Dunzo's co-founders, announced his exit from the company after joining its ranks in 2015

Dunzo pulls out all stops to be No.1 in quick commerce; bets on automation

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce startup Dunzo is likely to see yet another top-level exit in the form of Mukund Jha, the firm's co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO). Meanwhile, the company has, yet again, deferred employee salaries by another three months, according to sources.

This comes a day after Dalvir Suri, another one of Dunzo's co-founders, announced his exit from the company after joining its ranks in 2015.

In response to Business Standard's queries sent to the company, a Dunzo spokesperson said, "Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo's leadership team. While we are restructuring the organisation with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo's future roadmap."

Although Jha's exit has not been formally announced, he has reportedly stepped back from day-to-day operations at the company, and an announcement regarding his next move is expected in the coming weeks.

Both Jha and Suri have, however, resigned from the board of the company. The former did so on 1 September, while the latter stepped down days earlier on 29 August, according to media reports.

The Bengaluru-based startup, over the last two months, has reportedly seen five exits from its board of directors. Suri and Jha aside, these include Ashwin Khasgiwala and Rajendra Kamath of Reliance Retail, and Vaidehi Ravindran of Lightrock, all of whom did so in August.

Also Read

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Dunzo delays employee salaries yet again, sets October as new deadline

Endless troubles: What is happening at quick commerce platform Dunzo?

Tilak Varma to Gulshan Jha: Top 5 youngsters to watch out in Asia Cup 2023

Quick commerce firm Dunzo defers salaries of 50% workforce for June

Maruti Suzuki production decreases 1% to 174,978 vehicles in Sept

PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee elevated to global CEO position

Meesho opens up its platform for sellers without GST registration

After China, Cote d'lvoire eyes Indian investment in cocoa processing

TSMC's $72 bn rout concerns investors of prolonged weakness in chip sector


An email sent to Reliance asking if they would nominate others and the reasons for stepping down did not elicit any response.

With this, Dunzo's board now consists of just the firm's co-founder and chief executive officer Kabeer Biswas, Siddharth Talwar of Lightbox, and Hongjim Kim of SITC Investments.

Notably, Jha and Suri, alongside co-founder Ankur Aggarwal, have no ownership in Dunzo, while Biswas has a 3.6 per cent stake in the company.

Amid the spate of exits and ongoing liquidity crunch, Dunzo has also, once again, deferred the salaries of its employees to as late as February 2024.

"It looks like a new team will be created to run Dunzo as new investors come on board. The discussion on fundraising is still going on," said a source in the know.

The Bengaluru-based firm had previously deferred the June and July salaries of over 50 per cent of its workforce of 1,000 to the first week of September. It also capped employee salaries at Rs 75,000, irrespective of their pay package.

Last month, the cash-strapped firm once more postponed employee salaries for August to October, before yet again extending it to November.

In an email from Dunzo, employees that have parted ways with the company have now reportedly been told that their pending payouts will be cleared by January or February next year, with a promise of 12 per cent interest per annum on the service period.

Meanwhile, Dunzo has been in talks to raise as much as 35 million US dollars in fresh funding from existing investors like Reliance Retail, who will pump in the funds on favourable terms. Some new investors are also expected to join the round. The funding will be used primarily for salary payouts and to meet other pressing working capital requirements, Business Standard had reported earlier.

The Bengaluru-based firm has raised around 500 million US dollars in funding since its inception from the likes of Reliance — its largest investor with a 25.6 per cent share, and Google — its second largest backer with around a 19 per cent stake. Another prominent investor is Lightrock, who owns 8.6 per cent of the company, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

Other notable investors of the delivery platform include Blume Ventures, Lightbox, and Alteria Capital, among others.

Topics : Dunzo start-up Indian start-ups Bengaluru

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon