Sensex (1.37%)
71483.75 + 969.55
Nifty (1.29%)
21456.65 + 273.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
6950.25 + 69.80
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45586.55 + 52.25
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
48143.55 + 411.25
Heatmap

E-commerce firm Meesho says added 25,000 non-GST sellers in 2 months

Company says it is 'committed' to goal of goal of digitising 10 million sellers by 2027

Meesho app

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

E-commerce startup Meesho said on Friday some 25,000 sellers who don’t have Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration have joined its platform since October this year.

Such sellers comprised 40 per cent of Meesho’s new seller registrations in the last two months, joining from more than 20 states. This comes after the GST Council allowed e-commerce platforms to onboard non-GST sellers who have an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh each.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Committed to our goal of digitising 10 million sellers by 2027, Meesho stands firm in driving innovation and embracing the government's historic decision to eliminate mandatory GST registration for small businesses selling online. We believe this is opening up vast horizons for aspiring entrepreneurs and contributing significantly to enriching our product offerings and enhancing consumer experiences,” said Megha Agarwal, CXO – business at Meesho.

The new sellers include a “healthy mix” of retailers and small manufacturers who earlier sold products on social media platforms such as Etsy, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp along with their websites, said Meesho.

The sellers have more than 1.3 lakh product listings on Meesho, in categories like home decor, kitchen appliances and accessories, handmade jewellery, sarees, jute bags, fragrances and more.

“As a small business in the heart of Madurai, Meesho has helped turn our dreams into achievements. In just one month, we have been able to share our unique product offerings with customers across the state. Thanks to Meesho's easy registration process and zero per cent commission policy, our small business has grown,” said Vanitha Krishnamoorthy, a seller who lives in the Tamil Nadu city.

Meesho said it assists non-GST sellers by providing a streamlined registration process, simplified catalogue uploads, geo-restricted product discovery, and shipping labels for transparency.

Recent filings by Prosus said Meesho had an internal return rate (IRR) of 32 per cent in the first half (H1) of Financial Year 2023-24 to pull ahead of other companies in the Netherlands-based investor’s portfolio like Swiggy, PayU and Eruditus.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Meesho makes platform non-GST inclusive to attract millions of new sellers

DoT grants 2-month extension to telcos to register, verify SIM card sellers

Meesho, IISc to conduct joint research in generative AI to drive ecommerce

Festive cheers! Ecommerce platforms, online brands sales shine on Diwali

Centre formally allocates Latehar coal block in Jharkhand to NLC India

Disney-Reliance merger may be beset with antitrust headaches: Experts

Banking scion Vishal Kampani eyes hiring push to meet dealmaking boom

Samvardhana Motherson Intl to acquire Lumen Gr, Deltacarb SA for Rs 575 cr

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

Topics : India ecommerce market Meesho GST retailers

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon