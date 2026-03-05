MakeMyTrip buys majority stake in Flamingo Transworld to boost packages

NASDAQ-listed Indian travel aggregator MakeMyTrip announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in regional tour operator Flamingo Transworld.

Flamingo has a strong affinity in the regional markets of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with its group tour services. It curates tours and is particularly popular for its selection of Indian meals made by on-tour chefs or verified Indian vegetarian/Jain kitchens, in-house tour managers fluent in regional languages, and extensive coverage of popular attractions and experiences for domestic and international tourists.

“Flamingo’s popular international and domestic group travel packages, which are currently sold largely through 51 offices across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will complement MakeMyTrip’s established Holiday Packages business and help the platform penetrate deeper into markets across India,” a release stated.

“Flamingo aligns closely with the growth strategy of our Holiday Packages business. It is a strong, growing business that has developed a unique moat in the group travel domain. We plan to leverage the complementary customer base, products and distribution focus between the two brands to widen holiday package options for our customers,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer at MakeMyTrip.

“We believe that our proposed acquisition of Flamingo creates a profitable growth opportunity to help MakeMyTrip drive a deeper presence in regional markets across India,” said Mohit Kabra, group chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip.

“For over three decades, Flamingo has built something unique in Indian travel — genuine trust. From chef-led tours to regional language guides, the brand has grown by going deeper,” said Sanjay Shah, director and co-founder, Flamingo Transworld.

“By combining Flamingo’s brand equity and operational depth with MakeMyTrip’s digital platform and national customer reach, we aim to build a truly pan-India tour company that brings Flamingo’s signature experience to millions of new customers,” he added.