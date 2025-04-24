Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ED raids Gensol Engineering, detains co-promoter Puneet Singh Jaggi

The raids were conducted at company's premises in Delhi, Gurugram and Ahmedabad under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)

Sebi in an order debarred Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market

L to R: Anmol Singh Jaggi (File Photo) and Puneet Singh Jaggi (Photo:X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday conducted searches against beleaguered Gensol Engineering Ltd and detained its co-promoter Puneet Singh Jaggi from a Delhi hotel, official sources said.

The raids were conducted at company's premises in Delhi, Gurugram and Ahmedabad under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The promoter brothers of the company -- Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi -- are under the scanner of the federal probe agency following a SEBI report against them for alleged financial misconduct and diversion of funds.

The sources told PTI that Puneet Jaggi was detained by the ED from a Delhi hotel while Anmol Jaggi is stated to be in Dubai.

 

The ED action is based on the SEBI order which claimed that Gensol Engineering obtained loans from Power Finance Corporation and IRDEA Ltd for procurement of EVs and EPC contracts.

However, according to the sources, the company instead of utilizing these funds for the intended purposes had diverted the funds for purchasing the assets in personal name of promoters or their relatives or in various shell entities floated by the group.

Topics : Gensol group stock market trading Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

