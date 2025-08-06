EIH to open four hotels to expand presence in India's leisure market

East India Hotels (EIH), part of the Oberoi Group, will add four new hotel projects under management contracts in Goa, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Hyderabad to strengthen its presence in key leisure and urban destinations.
The company will expand through its Oberoi and Trident brands for the new hotels, it said in a release to the stock exchanges. The new properties include The Oberoi, Gir — a 20-key Oberoi luxury wildlife retreat located near Gir National Park; The Oberoi, Hyderabad — a 220-key luxury hotel; Trident, Nandi Hills — a 150-key Trident hotel in Bengaluru; and Trident, Fort Aguada — a 170-key Trident hotel near the 17th-century Fort Aguada in Goa. As announced at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), EIH also plans to strengthen its luxury portfolio with the launch of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho, and two Oberoi Nile Dahabeyas this year.
“Our growth trajectory is driven by a clear strategic focus: expanding into high-potential markets, delivering authentic and memorable guest experiences, and upholding the service philosophy that defines The Oberoi Group,” Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman, The Oberoi Group, said in the release.
The company said these projects are part of its development pipeline of 25 properties scheduled for completion by 2030. Of these, eight hotels will be owned or jointly invested in and operated by the company, while 14 will be run under management contracts, along with two Dahabeyas (a type of sailboat) and one Nile cruise.
Of the 25, 16 hotels will be in India, and nine will be overseas in locations including London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia, according to the release. On completion, 18 hotels will operate under the Oberoi brand and seven under the Trident brand, adding 2,033 keys to the portfolio. Currently, EIH has 30 owned and managed hotel properties across six countries, according to its website.
Vikram Oberoi, chief executive officer, The Oberoi Group, said the company’s development strategy is shaped by deep consumer insight, a sharp understanding of market dynamics, and a long-term vision.