Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Phones in pocket, laptops on lap linked to male infertility: Study

Phones in pocket, laptops on lap linked to male infertility: Study

The responses were filtered through appropriate statistical tests to eliminate repetition and false reporting

laptops, laptop imports

The findings revealed that men who carried specific genetic mutations had a significantly higher risk of infertility when frequently exposing their lower body to electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A joint study by the genetics research unit of Calcutta University's department of zoology and the Institute of Reproductive Medicine (IRM), Kolkata, has found that keeping mobile phones in trouser pockets and keeping laptops on laps for long hours may significantly increase the risk of male infertility and even impotence.

The five-year study, launched in 2019, was led by Professor Sujay Ghosh (Calcutta University), with support from Dr Ratna Chattopadhyay (IRM), Dr Samudra Pal (CU), Dr Paranb Paladhi (IRM), and Dr Saurav Dutta (CU).

A copy of the findings was made available to PTI on Wednesday.

"Male patients who visited IRM for infertility treatment were invited to participate in the study. We excluded cases involving diagnosed female infertility and obstructive male infertility (caused by anatomical defects). The study focused exclusively on cases of idiopathic male infertility (infertility of unknown origin), specifically those with azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen) or oligozoospermia (low sperm count)," the study said.

 

Patients with known infectious diseases identified through genetic diagnostic tests were also excluded. Approximately 1,200 patients were enrolled in the study, Ghosh said.

Also Read

GDP growth

US tariffs to have 'negligible' impact on India's GDP, exports: Study

non stick cookware

Kitchen to bloodstream: 'Forever chemicals' may raise your diabetes risk

smartphone use in young adults

Smartphones before 13? Study warns of long-term mental health issues

Chinese scientists found mysterious bacteria on Tiangong Space Station

Chinese scientists discover mysterious bacteria on Tiangong space station

Cornwell University

Trump admin freezes funding to Cornell, Northwestern over rights concerns

Participants were interviewed using a comprehensive questionnaire covering various aspects of lifestyle, habits, addictions, dietary preferences, sexual history, occupation, and psychological factors collectively termed epidemiological data, he told PTI.

The responses were filtered through appropriate statistical tests to eliminate repetition and false reporting.

Participants then provided semen and blood samples. DNA was extracted from both sources and subjected to next-generation sequencing (a high-throughput genetic analysis technique) to identify mutations.

Several gene mutations were identified, which were then analysed in conjunction with the epidemiological and lifestyle data using suitable statistical models, he said.

The findings revealed that men who carried specific genetic mutations had a significantly higher risk of infertility when frequently exposing their lower body to electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops.

"It was found that keeping laptops on the lap or storing mobile phones in trouser pockets creates a high-intensity electromagnetic field. Prolonged exposure of testicles to such fields and associated heat was found to cause considerable damage to the delicate tissue....within the testicles, leading to the death of sperm-producing cells. This damage appears to be more severe in individuals with specific gene mutations and particularly concerning for younger men, who represent the heaviest users of such electronic devices," the study noted.

"Those who maintain prolonged direct body contact with these gadgets are considered the most vulnerable," it added.

Ghosh said, "Living systems normally possess self-repair mechanisms; however, natural mutations in our genome often unknown to us can compromise these repair systems, preventing recovery from damage caused by electromagnetic fields. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution. We should use electronic gadgets judiciously and adopt a healthier lifestyle," it added.

The men, whose samples were analysed, were in the age group of 20-40 years, and the team studied their lifestyle, diet, workplace risks and any addictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Can use names, photos of CMs in welfares schemes; SC rules in DMK's favour

Stray cattle, cows, cows on road, animals

Over 4K mobile veterinary unit running in India, no expansion planned: Govt

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst

Uttarkashi floods: Death toll reaches 5, 11 soldiers missing | Top updates

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks EC for details of 6.5 mn deleted voters in Bihar draft rolls

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Unable to represent constituency due to court rider: Engineer Rashid to HC

Topics : Research study male infertility Laptops Mobile phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon