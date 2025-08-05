Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / EIH Q1 net profit declines 63.3% to ₹33.9 crore on exceptional loss

EIH Q1 net profit declines 63.3% to ₹33.9 crore on exceptional loss

EIH's net profit fell to Rs 33.9 crore in Q1FY26 due to a Rs 110.49 crore exceptional loss on its Mashobra Resort investment, Tirupati project, and Kolkata renovation

hospitality, hotels

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 8.9 per cent to Rs 573.6 crore in Q1FY26 compared to the same quarter last year

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

East India Hotels (EIH), the operator of the Oberoi group of hotels, reported a 63.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.9 crore in the April–June quarter of FY26. The decline was due to an exceptional loss of Rs 110.49 crore recorded during the quarter.
 
The company’s exceptional items included derecognition of property, plant and equipment at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, owing to the hotel’s closure for major renovation during the quarter and year ended 31 March, amounting to Rs 9.95 crore. It also reported an impairment loss of Rs 10.05 crore related to its hotel project in Tirupati.
 
 
Additionally, EIH noted a loss of Rs 128.21 crore on its investment in Mashobra Resort, which remained a subsidiary until March 2025.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose by 8.9 per cent to Rs 573.6 crore in Q1FY26 compared to the same quarter last year.
 
EIH, which operates 19 hotels across six countries, saw its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increase by 17.4 per cent to Rs 203.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 June on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
The company’s other income rose by 6.3 per cent to Rs 35.5 crore during the April–June quarter compared with the same period last year.
 

More From This Section

q1 results, company quarter 1

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Airtel

Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

Keystone real estate

Keystone Realtors Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 43.8% to ₹14.5 crore

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q1 profit misses estimates, sees early signs of urban recovery

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Topics : EIH Q1 results Hotel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon