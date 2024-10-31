EKA Mobility lands Rs 3,000 cr deal to manufacture 1,500 electric buses

After commencing commercial production a quarter ago, Pune-based electric vehicle manufacturer EKA Mobility has reported an order book of 1,500 electric buses worth about Rs 3,000 crore.
EKA Mobility, which has already deployed 200 electric buses across India, is projected to manufacture between 300 and 400 buses by the end of the financial year. To meet growing demand, EKA Mobility (EKA) plans to increase annual production to 1,200–1,800 buses in the next financial year.
Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman, EKA Mobility, stated, “We are currently producing about 25 buses per month, and by next quarter, we plan to ramp up production to around 40 buses per month. By next year, we expect to reach between 100 and 150 buses per month. We are setting up three plants as we anticipate a significant ramp-up in electric vehicle (EV) volumes.” He added, “Our portfolio includes a full range of city buses, such as 9M, 12M, and 7M models, and we aim to launch our intercity coach early next year.”
The manufacturer is investing around Rs 600 crore in plant capacities and research and development (R&D). A new R&D lab is being established in Chakan, Pune, focused on developing technologies for its EV portfolio, with an investment of Rs 450 crore. Currently, EKA Mobility operates two plants in Pune—one for electric buses and another for electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs). A third plant, under construction in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, will cater to both electric buses and LCVs, with an investment of Rs 150 crore.
EKA’s buses are currently operating in Delhi, but the company plans to expand to other cities in the coming months. On the profit front, EKA aims to break even in the next financial year.
In June this year, the company secured funding of Rs 200 crore from Mitsui, a Japanese trading and investment company. This follows an initial investment of Rs 200 crore made by Mitsui in December 2023. Additionally, EKA has received Rs 450 crore from the VLD Group as part of an Rs 850 crore investment deal signed last year.
In international markets, EKA is targeting African and Latin American regions for its electric buses, with plans to begin exports in the coming year, tapping into global demand for sustainable transportation solutions.
Overall, EKA’s long-term goal is to establish India as a hub for designing and manufacturing world-class electric commercial vehicles, with a focus on both exports and domestic growth.