Emami Realty to develop Rs 15,000 cr worth realty projects in 7 years

In a statement on Wednesday, Emami Realty said it will "develop 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next 7 years across major cities in India."

Emami Realty's extensive development plan includes a diverse portfolio of projects across key locations in India, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Central India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Kolkata-based Emami Realty will develop 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next seven years with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 15,000 crore.

In a statement on Wednesday, Emami Realty said it will "develop 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next 7 years across major cities in India."  "This ambitious expansion underscores Emami Realty's commitment to enhance urban living and drive the growth of India's real estate sector, with a projected revenue potential of Rs 15,000 crore," it added.

Nitesh Kumar, MD & CEO of Emami Realty, said, "Our commitment to developing 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next seven years reflects our unwavering dedication to enhancing urban living and driving the growth of India's real estate sector."  Emami Realty's extensive development plan includes a diverse portfolio of projects across key locations in India, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Central India.

 

Since its inception in 2006, Emami Realty has developed over 3.7 crore square feet of developed residential and commercial spaces.

It is part of Emami Group, a diversified business conglomerate.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

