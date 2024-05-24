Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Emcure Pharma, HDT settle legal fight over Covid vaccine technology

The companies said they have signed a long-term agreement to continue collaborating on the development of mRNA-based vaccines and a license that allows Emcure to use HDT's mRNA technology

clinical trials

Gennova's Covid-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Indian government in 2022.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian generic drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals and U.S. vaccine developer HDT Bio have settled allegations that Emcure stole HDT trade secrets during their joint work on a Covid-19 shot, the companies said in a press release on Friday.

The companies said they have signed a long-term agreement to continue collaborating on the development of mRNA-based vaccines and a license that allows Emcure to use HDT's mRNA technology, ending a lawsuit in the United States and arbitration in the United Kingdom.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Emcure CEO Satish Mehta said the company was "delighted that the misunderstanding between us and HDT not only stands resolved but we have widened the scope of our technical collaboration." HDT CEO Steve Reed said that their work will "bring life-saving vaccines to countless people."
 
Seattle-based HDT sued Emcure in U.S. court in Seattle in 2022. It said it was developing a self-amplyifing RNA (saRNA) vaccine for Covid-19 that was "safer, cheaper, more portable, and likely more effective" than existing mRNA vaccine technology.
 
According to the lawsuit, HDT licensed its technology to Emcure subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to develop and sell the shots in India. HDT said Gennova later claimed the vaccine as its own, applying for two Indian patents covering HDT's technology and touting its "indigenously developed" shots in regulatory filings.
 
Gennova's Covid-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Indian government in 2022.
 
HDT's lawsuit said Gennova broke their licensing agreement and requested at least $950 million in monetary damages. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last year after finding that the court lacked jurisdiction over the India-based companies, but gave HDT permission to refile its complaint.

Topics : Pharmaceutical companies Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon