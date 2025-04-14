Godrej Industries acquires Savannah Surfactants' food additives business

Monday, April 14, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Established in 1963, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Group. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Godrej Industries' Chemicals Business has completed the acquisition of the Food Additives Business of Savannah Surfactants, according to a statement.

"As a leading player in Oleochemicals, Surfactants, Specialities and Biotech sectors, this transaction will help the company expand its product offerings to the Food & Beverages Industry globally," the Godrej Group firm said in the statement on Monday.

Commenting on the development, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sharma said this acquisition is in line with the company's vision and strategy to grow in a profitable and sustainable manner.

"The Savannah business will be part of our Speciality chemicals sector. The addition of this Food Additives Business will expand our speciality offerings and build a larger speciality business going forward," he said.

 

Located in Goa, Savannah Surfactants has a manufacturing capacity of 5,200 MTPA of finished products.

Established in 1963, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Group. It operates in varied segments like home and personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, chemical & polymer intermediaries, and lubricants and metalworking fluids etc.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

