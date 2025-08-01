Experion to invest $300 mn in VLIV, expands women-only co-living spaces

Experion, a managed rental housing brand, has launched its first women-only co-living space, VLIV. The company plans to invest approximately $300 million (₹2,626 crore) to build a structured, service-led rental housing ecosystem in India.
VLIV is a professionally managed co-living space offering 730 twin-sharing beds. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based AT Capital Group, aims to scale to 20,000 beds over the next few years, with a long-term vision of reaching 100,000 beds nationwide.
“India’s rental housing has long been fragmented and inconsistent. At Experion, we believe quality living must be built on accountability and long-term value. VLIV reflects that commitment not just by offering better residences, but a dependable, professionally managed platform. India’s co-living sector is projected to grow from ₹4,000 crore in 2025 to ₹20,000 crore by 2030, with organised inventory expected to triple to nearly 1 million beds,” said B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion.
The project features amenities including biometric access, 24/7 security, wellness zones, and certified kitchens.
Also Read
“Anyone who’s lived, worked, or even travelled abroad knows what well-managed rental housing can look like. And within India, lifestyles and aspirations have evolved. Yet people are still navigating outdated, fragmented options or paying too much for too little. With VLIV, we are not chasing disruption through noise; we are quietly reimagining rental living by raising the bar on quality of life and delivering it with consistency, care, and safety built on solid compliance,” said Vivek Raj, Chief Operating Officer, VLIV.
AT Capital Group has a presence across India, Singapore, Dubai, and Europe. In India, its diversified portfolio includes Juniper Green Energy. The group also backs Experion Capital, a forward-looking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that supports India’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.