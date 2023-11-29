Fairbridge Capital to sell up to 8.5% stake in Thomas Cook India via OFS

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) will sell up to 8.5 per cent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

Fairbridge Capital has proposed to sell 32 million shares, with the floor price of the offer set at Rs 125 per share. This proposed sale represents a 6.8 per cent stake in the company.

The promoter will sell an additional 0.8 million shares, representing a 1.7 per cent stake, in case of oversubscription of the offer.

The OFS will open for subscription for non-retail investors on November 30 and for retail investors on December 1.