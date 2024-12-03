Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart's 10-minute medicine delivery to shake up online pharmacy market

Flipkart's 10-minute medicine delivery to shake up online pharmacy market

Flipkart to launch 10-minute medicine delivery under its 'Flipkart Minutes' service, partnering with local chemists to tap into quick commerce and expand its online pharmacy footprint

Flipkart

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce major Flipkart is preparing to launch a rapid medicine delivery service, aiming to fulfill orders within 10 minutes. This initiative, likely to debut under the ‘Flipkart Minutes’ brand, could position the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant as the first player in the quick commerce sector to deliver prescription medicines, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The report mentioned that Flipkart has started onboarding local pharmacies in metro areas to supply medicines through its platform. The company will rely on its last-mile delivery network to ensure fast service. These partnerships are crucial for compliance with Indian regulations, which prevent foreign-backed e-commerce firms from owning inventory. Only registered chemists with the necessary licences will participate in the programme, the report said.  
 
 
The report quoted a source as saying that Flipkart is eager to establish Flipkart Minutes as a full-scale quick commerce platform. The entry into medicines taps into an underserved category, where competitors currently offer delivery times ranging from one hour to several days. By partnering with licenced pharmacies, Flipkart can focus on logistics while providing a high-demand product category, the source added.
 
Quick commerce for medicines could offer higher margins compared to groceries or food delivery. The Economic Times report quoted Devangshu Dutta, CEO of consulting firm Third Eyesight, as saying that the real differentiator could be discounts, especially for patients requiring long-term or expensive treatments.

Expanding footprint in quick-commerce  

The new service is part of Flipkart’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in both the quick commerce and online pharmacy sectors. These segments are currently led by players like Netmeds (owned by Reliance Retail), Tata 1mg, and Apollo Pharmacy. Flipkart’s foray into health began in 2021 with its acquisition of a majority stake in SastaSundar Marketplace, which operated an online pharmacy and healthcare platform.  
 
Flipkart is entering a highly competitive quick commerce space, which includes established players like Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, BigBasket (Tata Group), and Zepto. While Amazon has yet to launch a quick commerce service, it remains a strong competitor in grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh.  
 
Currently, Flipkart Minutes operates in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 8-10 major cities, including Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. For grocery deliveries, Flipkart has partnered with local stores and marketplace sellers, offering free delivery and a broader selection compared to rivals.  

Quick commerce market set for rapid growth

A recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat projects India’s quick commerce market will nearly triple, growing from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $9.94 billion by 2029. The sector witnessed a 76 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023-24, underscoring the immense opportunities for players like Flipkart, the report mentioned.

Also Read

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet arm gets CCI's clearance to acquire stake in Walmart's Flipkart

Flipkart

Consumer commission pulls up Flipkart over complaint about product quality

Flipkart-owned logistics firm Ekart

Ekart's supply chain monetisation efforts achieve 8x growth in last 3 years

Flipkart Black Friday Sale

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, Pixels, more

Binny Bansal

Flipkart's Binny Bansal steps down from fintech major PhonePe board

Topics : Flipkart E commerce firm Blinkit Zepto Swiggy BS Web Reports Medicines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon