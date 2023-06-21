On Monday, the crisis-hit airline Go First extended the cancellation period for its flights. According to the airline, scheduled flights will continue to be cancelled until June 25 for operational reasons. The cancellations were earlier scheduled till June 19."We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 25th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations." Go First tweeted. They added, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can".Go First Flights cancellation: OverviewThe business had submitted an application for immediate resolution and resumption of operations, according to the letter. Go First had previously announced that scheduled flight operations would continue to be cancelled until June 19. The airline filed for voluntary insolvency at the beginning of May, and since then, its operations have continued to stall.Submitting a revival plan earlier this month to the DGCA, Go First had stated that it would resume operations with 152 daily flights, 4 reserves and a fleet of 26 aircraft, 22 of which would be in use. The airline, which recently changed its name to Go First, owns 6.4% of the Indian aviation market. Go First is said to still have more than 500 pilots, which is enough to fly 30 planes, and it doesn't need to hire any more pilots immediately despite recent losses.Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 25th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/bHoICy3hzo— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 21, 2023