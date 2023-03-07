JUST IN
Bihar Police cancel leaves of personnel to beef up security ahead of Holi
Global commercial aviation industry sees more accidents in 2022: IATA
SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son meets startup founders in Delhi
Need equitable access to digital innovations for women, girls: WHO
Climate change, glacier topography, morphology control glacial retreat
Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties
India to send 20,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar port
Women's Day: 75 female CRPF bikers to ride over 1,800 kms into Naxal core
PM receives grand welcome in Guwahati, 5,000 artists perform Bihu dance
1% women migrated in search of job, 87% shifted due to marriage: NSSO
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Global commercial aviation industry sees more accidents in 2022: IATA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bihar Police cancel leaves of personnel to beef up security ahead of Holi

Bihar Police on Tuesday cancelled the leave of all personnel ahead of Holi

Topics
Bihar | Holi

IANS  |  Patna 

Nitish Kumar, Bihar
Nitish Kumar, Bihar

Bihar Police on Tuesday cancelled the leave of all personnel ahead of Holi.

ADGP, Law and Order, Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the measure was taken with the view of maintaining peace in all parts of the state.

The decision came after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called up state DGP R.S. Bhatti and Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra and asked them to take security measures. After rumours of attack on labourers from the state in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Police are taking extra precautions to avoid any incident of violence.

Adequate police has been deployed in districts like Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Darbhanga, Munger, Samastipur and other places.

The department has also identified sensitive places. "We have deployed Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Fire Brigade in every district and asked them to stay alert. Bihar police also deployed reserve forces and 2500 Home Guard Jawans in the sensitive areas to deal with any eventuality," Gangwar said.

"We have also canceled the leave of women police as well. Besides, we are appealing to common people through social media to avoid passing lewd comments on women. We are also keeping eyes on vulgar songs played in the localities," he added.

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 22:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU