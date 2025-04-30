Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Agrovet Q4 results: PAT rises 24% to Rs 71 cr, income up marginally

Total income rose to Rs 2,146.59 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,144.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Godrej Agrovet, one of India’s largest diversified food and agri-business conglomerates

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 429.72 crore from Rs 359.67 crore in the preceding year. Total income declined to Rs 9,426.26 crore last fiscal from Rs 9,601.87 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.78 crore for the quarter ending March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 57.13 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total income rose to Rs 2,146.59 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,144.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 429.72 crore from Rs 359.67 crore in the preceding year. Total income declined to Rs 9,426.26 crore last fiscal from Rs 9,601.87 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

