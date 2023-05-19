close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Godrej Agrovet, SBI partner to offer loans to palm oil farmers: Report

With 65,000 hectares of palm oil under cultivation across the country, the company plans to increase cultivation by 1 lakh hectares by 2027

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Agrovet's Oil Palm Business on Thursday said it has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer loans to oil palm farmers for setting up micro irrigation facility and install fencing to protect crops from cattle and improvement of tube well at their oil palm farms.

Introduced with an objective of aiding oil palm growth by improving Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) productivity, it will act as a catalyst to maintain juvenile gardens during the gestation period of the first 5 years, Godrej Agrovet said in a statement.

"The partnership with SBI is a testament of our company's efforts to improve farmer's confidence in sustainable oil palm farming. With no income visibility during the long gestation period, this partnership will aid bridge the gap for their finance needs during the initial years," Godrej Agrovet CEO, Oil Palm Business, Sougata Niyogi said.

He further stated that the implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) has generated a new sense of excitement and momentum in the oil palm industry since its launch in August 2021.

"Being a leading player, we will continue to provide solutions for industry's expansion and prosperity," he added.

Launched initially for the oil palm farmers of Telangana, Godrej Agrovet farmers from the states of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Manipur and Tripura can now easily avail loan with the ticket-size of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 crore, said the statement.

Also Read

India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

India's April palm oil imports slump 30% to 14-mth low as preference shifts

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Sunflower oil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for mkt share

Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister

Edtech startup Byju's sued by creditor Glas Trust Company tied to $1.2 bn

Business visit expenses by employer not covered in RBI's remittance scheme

"We're happy to partner with Godrej Agrovet in the nation's quest to reduce import of oil palm. With no security needed for a loan up to Rs 1.6 lakhs, the product is ideal for farmers venturing into oil palm farming for the first time. With the entire process being facilitated by Godrej Agrovet, a farmer can easily understand product integrities and apply for the same at Samadhan centres of the company. We're confident of extending this product to more oil palm farmers of our country in the coming months," SBI AGM ABU Hyderabad K V L N Murthy said.

Godrej Agrovet is the largest oil palm processor in India and works directly with the farmers for the entire lifecycle of their crop.

With 65,000 hectares of palm oil under cultivation across the country, the company plans to increase cultivation by 1 lakh hectares by 2027.

Through its Samadhan centres, a one-stop solution centre, it provides a comprehensive package of knowledge, tools, services, and solutions to oil palm farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Godrej Godrej Agrovet sbi Palm Oil

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Edtech startup Byju's sued by creditor Glas Trust Company tied to $1.2 bn

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Business visit expenses by employer not covered in RBI's remittance scheme

Image
2 min read

CCI gives nod to proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group with UBS Group

Credit Suisse
1 min read

In Tamil Nadu, Airtel surpasses 2-million customer mark on 5G network

Airtel 5G, Airtel
2 min read

REC plans to increase loan book over two-fold to Rs 10 trn by 2030

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon