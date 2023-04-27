Godrej Consumer Products plans to acquire Raymond's consumer business

FMCG Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is going to acquire the FMCG business from the diversified group Raymond, which includes Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands, industry sources said on Thursday.

The deal will strengthen the portfolio of the Godrej Group FMCG arm GCPL and foray into sexual wellness categories.

An announcement of the deal is expected from both companies in the second half of Thursday.

E-mail queries send to both the companies remained unanswered by the time of filing of the story.

Both the brands -- Park Avenue and KamaSutra -- are under Raymond Consumer Care, which is a step-down unit of the Singhania-family owned Raymond, known for its shirting and lifestyle business.

Raymond was trying to sell this consumer care business for some years.

Also Read Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz Stores now preferred choice over online shopping: Raymond's Singhania Raymond Q3 profit down 4.4% to Rs 97 cr, income up 17.6% to Rs 2,168 cr Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56% Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots Trials for Coal India's in-house e-auction platform to begin in May Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance Swiggy partners 'Apna' to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year VC firm Burda Investments may sue ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose: Details here Coming Soon on JioCinema app: Hollywood content from Warner Bros, HBO

Earlier, it was in discussions with Good Glamm Group, a D2C beauty and personal care brand. However, it had not materialised, the industry sources said.

Raymond has two fundamental businesses -- lifestyle and real estate. Its revenue from FY22 was Rs 4,260.66 crore.

Shares of Raymond were trading 4.94 per cent up at Rs 1,691.40 apiece on the BSE.

GCPL is expanding its play in the consumer. Earlier, it had acquired Bblunt.

Shares of GCPL were trading at 2.77 per cent down at Rs 949.10 per piece on the BSE.