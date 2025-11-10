Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Godrej Properties eyes record year, set to beat ₹32,500-cr sales target

Godrej Properties eyes record year, set to beat ₹32,500-cr sales target

For group housing projects, Godrej Properties focuses on five markets- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties crossed ₹1,500 crore in quarterly sales in each of its key markets — Delhi-NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

Agencies NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties expects to meet — and possibly surpass — its record pre-sales target of ₹32,500 crore in FY26, riding on strong residential demand and a robust launch pipeline, Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said in an interview with PTI.
 
The company has already clocked ₹15,587 crore in sales bookings in H1 FY26, up 13% from ₹13,835 crore a year ago, achieving 48% of its full-year guidance. Historically, its second half delivers stronger performance, giving management confidence of exceeding its target. Last fiscal, the developer reported ₹29,444 crore in pre-sales, the highest among listed peers.
 
“The demand environment continues to be quite attractive. We are very confident of meeting or exceeding the full-year guidance of ₹32,500 crore,” Godrej said.
 
 
Multiple cities firing together
 
For the first time, Godrej Properties crossed ₹1,500 crore in quarterly sales in each of its key markets — Delhi-NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — in Q2 FY26, reflecting deep demand across geographies.

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties may cross ₹32.5k cr sales target for FY26 on high demand

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties' Q2 profit grows 21% on strong bookings, sales momentum

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Consolidated Net profit rises 21% to ₹403 cr

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Godrej Properties rises 3% on receiving RERA approval for Worli project

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

 
A major launch in Worli, Mumbai, with ₹10,000+ crore revenue potential, tops its second-half rollout pipeline.
 
Collections and execution
 
Customer collections have been slower because of monsoon-related construction delays and environmental approvals, but the firm expects to meet its full-year ₹21,000 crore collection target, aided by heavy project deliveries in January–March 2026. Collections in H1 FY26 stood at ₹7,736 crore, or 37% of target.
 
Strong balance sheet, growing pipeline
 
The developer raised ₹6,000 crore via QIP in 2024, boosting expansion capacity alongside strong operating cash flows.
 
“We will continue investing to drive growth,” Godrej said.
 
Financial performance
 
In Q2 FY26, Godrej Properties posted:
 
Net profit: ₹403 crore (up 21% YoY)
 
Total income: ₹1,950 crore (up sharply from ₹1,347 crore YoY)
 
Strategic focus
 
The firm continues to prioritise five key markets for group housing:
  • Delhi-NCR
  • MMR
  • Pune
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad
 
It has also expanded into plotted development across Indian cities.

More From This Section

SIP-calculators

How to get rich: 20-yr top up SIPs build ₹2.09 cr vs ₹1.03 cr without

Real Estate, capital market

Luxury real estate sees inventory build-up, investors should diversifypremium

DLF Camellias

₹270 cr in 30 days: DLF Camellias in Gurgaon is India's most elite address

MF investors pulled out record rs 11K crore from SIPs in Dec 2023

Banking, financial services funds: Enter via SIPs with a 5-year viewpremium

airfare, air ticket, air price

DGCA plans 48-hour free cancellation window: Here's what it costs now

Topics : Godrej Properties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share PriceQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon