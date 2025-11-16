Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties to launch properties worth ₹22,000 cr for sale in H2 FY26

Godrej Properties to launch properties worth ₹22,000 cr for sale in H2 FY26

Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company had given guidance that it would launch properties worth ₹40,000 crore and sell units of about ₹32,500 crore during this fiscal year

Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties will launch around Rs 22,000 crore worth of housing units for sale in the second half of this fiscal year to capitalise on strong consumer demand, a top company official said.

In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company had given guidance that it would launch properties worth Rs 40,000 crore and sell units of about Rs 32,500 crore during this fiscal year.

"We have launched Rs 18,600 crore worth of properties during the first six months of this fiscal. Our sales bookings stood at nearly Rs 15,600 crore. Basically, we did 47 per cent of the launch guidance and 48 per cent of the booking value target. And typically, both are skewed to the second half. So, I would say, we are well on track for meeting or exceeding both of those numbers," he said.

 

Pirojsha said the launch of its housing project at Worli, Mumbai, is underway and hopes to launch a new project in Bandra by March-end.

"I think the overall market is holding up well. The demand environment continues to be quite attractive," he said, when asked about the current housing market scenario.

Godrej Properties pre-sales grew 13 per cent to Rs 15,587 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 13,835 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold properties, primarily housing, worth Rs 29,444 crore in 2024-25. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad are its major markets for group housing projects. The company is offering residential plots in many tier II cities.

On the outlook, Pirojsha said the equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore raised through a QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) last year, coupled with the operating cash flow, would help the company to keep investing for attaining higher growth.

On the financial front, Godrej Properties recently reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,950.05 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

